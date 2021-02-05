Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Shares of Conversion Labs stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $487.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Conversion Labs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conversion Labs stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Conversion Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.