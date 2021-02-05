Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 1,112,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,027,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

CVLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conversion Labs stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Conversion Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

