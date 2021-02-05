CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Trading Down 10.8%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shares fell 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.75. 2,655,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 524,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

