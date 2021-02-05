CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.42-5.52 EPS.

COR stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.89. 8,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,106. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.10.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

