Cormark Boosts ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$9.50

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.49. The company had a trading volume of 404,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.