Cormark Boosts Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$14.75

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XTC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.
TSE XTC traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.02. 62,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a market cap of C$440.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.24.
About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
