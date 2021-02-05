Cormark Boosts Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$14.75

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XTC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

TSE XTC traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.02. 62,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a market cap of C$440.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.24.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.