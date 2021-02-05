Cormark Raises Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$14.50

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE:CF traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.99. 695,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

