CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Down 9.6%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 3,352,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,059,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $480.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CorMedix by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CorMedix by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

