Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corning by 225.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $7,647,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.