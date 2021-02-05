Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

