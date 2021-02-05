Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

