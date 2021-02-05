Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $42.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 29,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

