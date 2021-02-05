Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Corteva by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

