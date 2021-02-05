Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $52.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 43,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.