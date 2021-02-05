Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $34.89 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

