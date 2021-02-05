Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 51579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

