CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CoStar Group worth $135,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $919.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $858.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

