Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 10.9%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.64. 28,877,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 11,927,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.