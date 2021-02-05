COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $39.72 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $697.28 or 0.01846229 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and $6.13 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,970 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars.

