Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Cowen worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.78 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

