Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading Up 5.4%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.22. Approximately 289,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 541,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $749.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cowen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

