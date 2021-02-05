Cowen Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $130.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $106.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.