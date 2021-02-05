CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.73

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.73 and traded as high as $56.01. CRA International shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 22,825 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $432.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
