Craig Hallum Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to “Buy”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Synaptics stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,405,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

