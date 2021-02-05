Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,557.56

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,557.56 and traded as high as $3,572.00. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) shares last traded at $3,450.00, with a volume of 394,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

Get Cranswick plc (CWK.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,557.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.