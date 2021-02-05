Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

