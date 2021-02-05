Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 363,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,054,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $141.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

