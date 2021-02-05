Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $34,913.67 and $148.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.74 or 0.99858096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.63 or 0.01363916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00313438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00202414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.