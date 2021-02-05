Creative Planning Acquires 48,240 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 12.25% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of XCEM opened at $31.84 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

