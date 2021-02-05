Creative Planning Acquires 94 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,101,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,082.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

