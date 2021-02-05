Creative Planning Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of 8X8 worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

