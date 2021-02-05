Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $211.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

