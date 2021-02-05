Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

