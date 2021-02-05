Creative Planning Buys 14,766 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 122.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

