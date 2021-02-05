Creative Planning Buys 1,562 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. First American Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day moving average of $285.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

