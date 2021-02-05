Creative Planning Buys 44,620 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.