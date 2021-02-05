Creative Planning Buys 6,390 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $146.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

