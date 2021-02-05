Creative Planning Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

