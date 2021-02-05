Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.40% of Deluxe worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Deluxe by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 921.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.