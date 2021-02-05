Creative Planning Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,436,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

ORLY stock opened at $451.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.41.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

