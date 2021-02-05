Creative Planning Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

The Hershey stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.94. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

