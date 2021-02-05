Creative Planning Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

