Creative Planning Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 540.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

