Creative Planning Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $232.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $232.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

