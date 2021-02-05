Creative Planning Purchases 2,714 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $385.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

