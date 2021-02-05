Creative Planning Purchases 2,982 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

