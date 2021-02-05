Creative Planning Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 267.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $160.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.74.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

