Creative Planning Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.