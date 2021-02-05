Creative Planning Sells 1,378 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

WLTW opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day moving average is $205.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

