Creative Planning Sells 1,445 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

